Community Connection: Stability Startup Program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– For residents trying to make their entrepreneurial dreams come true, there’s a new program here to help. Percolator in Norfolk and Bloom Coworking in Portsmouth have partnered up with Black BRAND to launch the Startup Stability Program.

A multidisciplinary and collaborative approach to providing some tangible solutions to business owners most in need.

WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sat down with Michelle Wren, executive director of Bloom Coworking in Portsmouth; Blair Durham, co-founder/president of Black BRAND; and Bobby Wright, local entrepreneur.

The Stability Startup Program was funded in part by GO Virginia, a state-funded initiative administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. The program is limited to 30 entrepreneurs – apply now to secure your spot.

