PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Travel back to the 1940s and enjoy some music and a delicious luau dinner next weekend! The Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach is hosting their 2nd annual South Pacific Luau and Hangar Dance on Saturday, June 22. Surrounded by the museum’s WWII aircraft collection in the hangar, it will be a great opportunity to take pictures and dance like you’re in the 1940s South Pacific!

The evening starts at 6 p.m. in the Pungo section of Virginia Beach, and make sure to wear comfortable shoes and your best Hawaiian shirt. Find more information at militaryaviationmuseum.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.