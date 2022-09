PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Gear up for a spiritual and uplifting music festival for the whole family! The 7th annual SonRise Music Festival is set for this weekend. There will be plenty of events for the kids as well as live performances and impactful speakers.

Enjoy the SonRise Music Festival this Friday through Sunday, September 16th-18th, at 24th St. Park on the Virginia Beach Boardwalk. Tickets are available at sonrisemin.org.