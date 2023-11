PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Department is making sure kids in our area don’t go hungry. They’re hosting a big football game to benefit the Virginia Beach City Public School’s Beach Bags program. The Sheriff Rocky Holcomb Turkey Bowl will be held Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. at Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach. Tickets are $5. For more information, check out the event page.

