Community Connection: Shave to Raise

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, how about a new look to your hairdo? May we suggest shaving your head? Not only would that be pretty radical, but also very appropriate, since Saturday is the St. Baldrick’s Foundation day of shaving. This event will go on for two weeks and it’s all about raising funds to help fight childhood cancers and a great way to show your support for this very worthy cause.

You can join the fight against childhood cancers by going to hrgoesbald.com.