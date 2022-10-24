WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted: Oct 24, 2022 / 12:10 PM EDT
Updated: Oct 24, 2022 / 12:10 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The 3rd annual Puppy Parade is taking place Saturday, Oct. 29 in Norfolk.
It begins at 10 a.m. in Lockhaven. Get all the details in this Community Connection.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show