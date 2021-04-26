VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — Princess for a Day is a platform dedicated to empowering the youth and reminding them that they are unique, special, and wonderful, just the way they are.

This weekend, young girls across Hampton Roads will have the opportunity to learn about etiquette and poise from local pageant winners.

WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sat down with the organization’s CEO Corressa Williams to learn more about Saturday’s event on today’s community connection.

Princess for A Day Hampton Roads is set to take place this Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Virginia Beach.

If you know of a little girl who’d like to participate, visit princessforadayoutreach.com to register.