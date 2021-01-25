Community Connection: Portsmouth Museums kick off Black History Month series

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Black History Month is just one week away. In keeping with the annual Black History Now program celebrating and honoring the rich history and culture of Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Museums and Portsmouth Libraries will be offering special online learning now through Feb. 22, 2021.

Our Symone Davis spoke with Diane Cripps, curator at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Museum, to learn more about the Black History Month series.

Be sure to follow the Museums on Facebook for Black History Now 2021 fun facts, and engaging content including African American history, interactive activities, readings, videos, and vintage photographs.