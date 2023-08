PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Panda represents helping a family in need affected by cancer, it signifies strength, hope and unity. Pandas Fight Against Cancer is hosting a back-to-school supplies drive, Aug. 12 at CP Shuckers at the Oceanfront. They will be collecting school supplies from noon to 9 p.m. They hope to fill a trailer!

Find out more at pandasfight.com

