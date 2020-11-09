Community Connection: Pajama Jams Clothing Drive Kicks Off

Pajama Jams is local organization providing new pajamas to children in need. To date, 11,000 local children in Hampton Roads have received help from Pajama Jams.

This year, the organization has increased their goal to helping 30,000 children throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia. Here to tell us how you can lend a helping hand is Founder, Erika Tucker.

If you’re interested in taking the pajama pledge or want to make a monetary donation visit www.pajamajams.org or call (757) 563-3685.

