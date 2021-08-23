Community Connection: ODU exhibit ‘Life and Limb: Works by Matt Sesow’

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all art lovers! In a few days, ODU will open a new exhibit featuring the work of artist Matt Sesow.

The show spans Sesow’s career as a self-taught artist, featuring works inspired by his world travels and residencies, including a recent week he spent in Norfolk.

This will also be ODU’s first exhibition using the new “MagicBox,” an interactive display case with a touch screen that allows visitors to have the virtual ability to examine an item.

“Life and Limb: Works by Matt Sesow” will be on display from Aug. 31 to Dec. 18 at the Baron and Ellin Gordon Art Galleries on Monarch Way at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter