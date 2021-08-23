Community Connection: ODU exhibit ‘Life and Limb: Works by Matt Sesow’

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — Calling all art lovers! In a few days, ODU will open a new exhibit featuring the work of artist Matt Sesow.

The show spans Sesow’s career as a self-taught artist, featuring works inspired by his world travels and residencies, including a recent week he spent in Norfolk.

This will also be ODU’s first exhibition using the new “MagicBox,” an interactive display case with a touch screen that allows visitors to have the virtual ability to examine an item.

“Life and Limb: Works by Matt Sesow” will be on display from Aug. 31 to Dec. 18 at the Baron and Ellin Gordon Art Galleries on Monarch Way at Old Dominion University in Norfolk.

Admission is free and open to the public.