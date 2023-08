PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The sweet sounds of jazz will echo from Downtown Norfolk this weekend. The 40th annual Waterfront Jazz Festival will be at Town Point Park on Aug. 18 and 19. Enjoy two nights of lively music starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 11 p.m.

For more information about the performances and tickets, visit Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival.

