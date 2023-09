PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Honoring those who are making a difference and building a sense of community is part of the mission of the Norfolk Neighborhood Expo. The 11th annual community gathering and party is Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Northside Park off Tidewater Drive. It’s free and open to the public. For more information, and to nominate a neighborhood hero, check out their website.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.