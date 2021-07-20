Community Connection: ‘Norfolk Day’ Festival

HR Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As if we need an excuse to come together and celebrate the beauty of Hampton Roads, SmartMouth Brewery is hosting a free all day celebration in Norfolk for good reason! It’s the perfect opportunity to support local small businesses, jam out to live music, and enjoy family-friendly fun at the first annual Norfolk Day celebration.

Cole Friedman explains the inspiration and celebration on today’s Community Connection.

Celebrate ‘Norfolk Day’ Festival is happening at SmartMouth Brewery in the Chelsea neighborhood of Norfolk. The event is from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter