Community Connection: ‘Norfolk Day’ Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – As if we need an excuse to come together and celebrate the beauty of Hampton Roads, SmartMouth Brewery is hosting a free all day celebration in Norfolk for good reason! It’s the perfect opportunity to support local small businesses, jam out to live music, and enjoy family-friendly fun at the first annual Norfolk Day celebration.

Cole Friedman explains the inspiration and celebration on today’s Community Connection.

Celebrate ‘Norfolk Day’ Festival is happening at SmartMouth Brewery in the Chelsea neighborhood of Norfolk. The event is from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.