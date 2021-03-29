Community Connection: Nonprofit ‘Women Overcoming Whatever’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)–Women Overcoming Whatever is a local nonprofit whose mission is to inspire and empower women to overcome whatever challenge, crisis, or situation that they may encounter.



Every month, the organization hosts a roundtable discussion to give women the opportunity to express themselves in a safe space.



WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sat down with Founder and Tidewater Community College Professor Dr. Ivory Warren to learn more on today’s community connection.

The next scheduled Woman to Woman Roundtable Discussion will be on Saturday, April 24 at 10:30 a.m., via Zoom. The topic of discussion: “Work Life & Balance”

To register for the event or to learn more about the organization, visit their website WomenOvercomingWhatever.org.