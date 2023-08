PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Megan Buriak lost her husband, James, in a helicopter crash, and is now honoring her husband through a memorial run in Virginia Beach. The Loosefoot 616 Memorial Run is Saturday, Aug. 19 at 8 a.m. at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.

Find out more at theaws1jamesburiakfoundation.org

