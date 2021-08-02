Community Connection: Newport News launches new crisis prevention program

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News recently launched a progressive new program designed to provide crisis intervention services to individuals within the city.

The Community Assistance Response (CARE) program aims to provide initial crisis intervention services for those who are experiencing mental or behavioral health issues.

There are two CARE teams, each comprised of a paramedic and mental health professional. The teams are currently working four 10-hour days. They hope to expand in the future.

Listen in as Lifestyle Correspondent, Symone Davis, chats with Lt. Andre Dorsey from the Newport News Fire Department.

