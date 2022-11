PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Minority Business Council of Virginia Beach serves as an advisory agency to the Virginia Beach City Council.

MBC helps create opportunity, provide guidance and information to minority and women-owned businesses and people with special needs.

The annual Minority Business Council Expo is from noon to 5 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

Find out more and register at vbgov.com and search minority business council.