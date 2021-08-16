Community Connection: Lunch on Us School Supply Drive

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — It’s that time of year where students are gearing up for the new school year. The number one item on the back-to-school shopping list is usually a backpack.

For the second year, JASH Initiative and Chick-fil-A are teaming up to offer free backpacks and tasty lunches. Symone Davis sat down with JASH Initiative Founder Ashley Hickman to learn more.

“Lunch on Us” is this Saturday, August 21 from noon to 2 p.m. at the Chick-Fil A at 110 Marketplace Drive in Hampton. For more information, visit the JASH Initiative website.