Community Connection: Live Love Paint Foundation

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– Live Love Paint Foundation is a local nonprofit that aims to encourage self-expression, inventiveness, and creativity among children and young adults across the Virginia Peninsula community.

WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sat down with owner Chanda Epps to discuss a newly launched outreach project: Art Speaks! Art Kits.

For more information on Art Speaks! Art Kits and Live Love Paint Foundation, visit the nonprofit’s website at LiveLovePaintFoundation.org or follow along on Facebook and Instagram at Live Love Paint Foundation.

