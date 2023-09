PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — September is Hunger Action Month, and because fighting hunger is something we believe in very much on The Hampton Roads Show, we’re taking the opportunity to spread the word about the many ways we can all take action. The head of the Virginia Federation of Foodbanks shares more about the Boundless Health Equity Initiative. Learn more by visiting VAFoodbanks.org.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.