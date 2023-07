PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – KB Athletics is hosting a free two-day football and basketball camp for boys and girls ages 6 to 14. They are looking for donations or sponsors for water, snacks and other essentials for the kids.

The camp runs Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Find out more by emailing kbathletics04@gmail.com or calling (757)-344-4255.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.