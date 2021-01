PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Due to the ongoing pandemic, blood donations are down, but demand remains high. You can be the lifeline patients need by joining the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach three day blood drive.

JLNVB Blood Drive

January 25, January 30, and January 31

At DoubleTree Virginia Beach Oceanfront South Hotel

Visit redcrossblood.org and enter JLNVB to schedule an appointment

If you’d like to learn more about the Junior League of Norfolk-Virginia Beach, visit jlnvb.org.