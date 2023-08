PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Inner City Innovations Foundation is providing opportunities for inner-city children to gain hands-on experiences that will build self esteem through activities, outings and mentorship. Join them for their upcoming Inner City Fest.

Inner City Fest

This Saturday, Aug. 19 at Mill Point Park in Hampton.

Free and open to the public

Find out more at innercityinnovationsfoundation.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.