Community Connection: Historic Black Beaches Exhibit opens at Hampton History Museum

Hampton, Va (WAVY)- “Historic Black Beaches: Bay Shore and other Memorable Sands” is a brand new exhibit now open at the Hampton History Museum.

It chronicles the resort’s growth in the early 20th century, and some of the famous names that walked on the sands and danced in the dance hall. Our Symone Davis sits down with Allen Hoilman from the Hampton History Museum to learn more about this extraordinary exhibit.

The “Historic Black Beaches: Bay Shore and Other Memorable Sands” exhibit will be on display at the Hampton History Museum through February 2022.

