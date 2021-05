VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)– Hero Kids Foundation is a unique nonprofit based in Chesapeake that offers equine therapy along with outdoor activities to those who serve in uniform, whether it is law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, or military members.

This summer, they’re hosting surf camps for families. WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sat down with Founder John Raniowski to learn more on today’s Community Connection.

The next surf camps are set to take place June 17 and July 30.