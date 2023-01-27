PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year. The HER Shelter, Help and Emergency Response, Inc., has a mission to help those impacted by domestic violence in our area.

One of the ways they’re doing that is by making sure women have what they need when they leave a dangerous situation. They’re collecting undergarments through a program they call “Mardi Bras”. People are encouraged to help by purchasing an item off of their Amazon wish list, dropping off donations directly to their Restore Shelter, or by giving a monetary gift that will go towards purchasing undergarments for the victims they serve. For all the information on how to help out, visit their website here.

