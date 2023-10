PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Making ethical and sustainable choices with an emphasis on

cruelty-free living is the foundation of this Saturday’s Hampton Roads Vegfest.

6th Annual Hampton Roads Vegfest

Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Chesapeake City Park

Free and open to the public

Find out more at hamptonroadsvegfest.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.