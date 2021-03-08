Community Connection: Girls On the Run stomping out social isolation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Young girls continue to face social isolation as the COVID-19 pandemic has forced most schools and extracurricular activities to remain closed for in-person experiences. 

Girls on the Run Hampton Roads plans to change that by offering in-person and virtual programming options throughout the community.

On today’s community connection, WAVY News 10’s Symone Davis chats with program director Emily Matisko to learn how they’re stomping out social isolation.

The Spring 2021 season begins this week and will wrap up May 15 with 5k celebrations all over Hampton Roads. Registration is now open at gotrhr.org.

