Community Connection: Foster Beauty Fashion Show coming to Virginia MOCA in October

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Experience a unique blend of art, high-end fashion and business networking at the inaugural Foster Beauty Fashion Show.

The creators of Foster Beauty, married active-duty military couple Ace and Ariana Foster, created this fashion show because they saw a need to give creatives and small business owners more opportunities to be seen on a bigger stage.

The three-part event will feature a private art gallery viewing, a networking business expo and cocktail hour where guests will have the opportunity to support local businesses and mingle with fellow entrepreneurs, followed by a fashion show with displays from seven local and national designers.

The Foster Beauty Fashion Show is taking place Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) from 4-11 p.m. Tickets are now on sale and must be purchased prior to entering the show.