PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield Kiwanis Club has been working with the community, and developing future generations of leaders through funding and social work. They are hosting the Fore Kids Golf Tournament on Friday, Oct. 6, at Cypress Creek Golf Club in Smithfield.

Find out how you can play and take part by going to smithfieldkiwanis.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.