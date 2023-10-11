PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The 25th annual Elizabeth City Ghost Walk is taking place this weekend. Get all the details in today’s Community Connection.

The 25th Annual Elizabeth City Historic Ghost Walk

Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14, from 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Starts at The Arts of the Albemarle and goes to seven sites in the historic district.

Tickets are $15 and it gets you in both nights. Get your tickets at the door or go to visit visitelizabethcity.com.

