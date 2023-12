PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Do Gooders of Hampton Roads are giving back in a big way on Christmas Day. They have a goal to feed 500 people and they need your help to volunteer or donate! The 9th Annual Christmas Feeding is happening on Christmas day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Citizens Boys and Girls Club in Hampton. For more information, head to DoGoodersHamptonRoads.org.

