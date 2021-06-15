Community Connection: Disney’s Jungle Book Jr. By Hurrah Players

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Jungle will soon come to life to the jazzy beat of Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids! The Hurrah Players have been working for weeks to bring all your favorite characters to life, singing some of your favorite songs, for some good nostalgic family fun! Hugh Copeland share’s more about today’s Community Connection.

You have three chances to catch the Hurrah Players performance:
Saturday, June 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 20 at 2 p.m. at the Virginia Arts Festival Bank Street Stage!
For ticket information head to hurrahplayers.com


