PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Imagine sitting in a cafe with a cell phone ringing non-stop. You turn to the man with the phone and find out he’d dead! That’s the beginning of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” playing this weekend at the Peninsula Community Theatre. The production by Sarah Ruhl premieres this weekend and runs through Oct. 22 at the historic Village Theatre in the heart of historic Hilton Village in Newport News. You can find more about tickets and showtimes by visiting Peninsula Community Theatre’s website: PCTLive.org.

