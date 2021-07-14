Community Connection: ‘De Panyard’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Mosaic Steel Orchestra has established a new location called ‘De Panyard.’
Located in heart of Norfolk in the Park Place community, organizers hope it will help to bring people together to see the steel drum art performed.
CEO and President of Mosaic Steel Orchestra, Dr. Anthony Hailey, explains how community members of all walks of life can take part in today’s Community Connection!
