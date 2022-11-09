PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coastal Virginia Brewery Alliance joined us today with information about how you can kick start your career in the craft beer brewing industry.

The University of Richmond, Virginia Tech and now Old Dominion University have joined forces to offer the Beer Brewing Professional Certificate in Northern Virginia, Roanoke and most recently here in Hampton Roads.

Start your career in Craft Brewing today!

The first cohort will begin March 13.

Early registration deadline is Jan. 31 and the regular registration deadline is Feb. 28

To register, head to spcs.richmond.edu/brewer.