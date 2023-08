PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Enjoy an evening away from the kids with the upcoming 8th Annual Neptune’s Coastal Craft Beer Festival. Thirty breweries will be on site with over 60 beers, seltzers and ciders. The festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1-6 p.m.

Neptune’s Park

3001 Atlantic Ave.

Virginia Beach

Grab your tickets now at neptunefestival.com

