PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The NEON District (New Energy of Norfolk) is a place full of creativity and passion for all things related to the arts. The 8th annual NEON Festival will take place in Downtown Norfolk from Oct. 19-20.

Local entertainers and artists will be displaying their talents over the course of the two days, and a brand new mural will be presented on the corner of Granby and Brambleton as well.

For more information or if you’re interested in showcasing art for the festival, visit neonnfk.com.

