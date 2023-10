PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Courage meets compassion at the Breast Cancer Gala: “Shades Of Pink.” Join them for a night of inspiring stories, unity and hope in the face of breast cancer. Together they paint a tapestry of strength.

Breast Cancer Gala: Shades Of Pink

Oct. 14 5-10 p.m.

9712 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News.

678-557-7808

https://www.purplelitefoundation.org/

