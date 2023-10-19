PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — For many children in under-served communities, traditional fall events like pumpkin patches are simply out of reach. Break The Cycle 757’s Project Pumpkin aims to bridge this gap, creating an inclusive and joyful experience these children will cherish for years to come.

Break The Cycle 757 Project Pumpkin: A Harvest Of Hope

Saturday, Oct. 21 from 1-4 p.m.

600 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

757-837-6330

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.