PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Another year, another amazing show! The 9th Annual Awesomely Autistic Art Show highlights the talent and creativity of our local autistic community. It’s an opportunity to let these amazing artists have a moment to shine. There will be performances, vendors, raffles and more! The Awesomely Autistic Art Show will be held Oct. 15 from 12-5 p.m. at The Gallery in the Alley, 9614 Hosier St. in Newport News.

To learn more, visit BrighterSideToASD.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads.