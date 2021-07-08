Community Connection: Art & Music Awareness Exhibit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)– This weekend Loscar Creations presents an evening of visual/functional art that will take you to new levels of creativity.

The night will be filled with sounds from the Hottest DJ in Virginia, DJ A1 and a performance by the phenomenal K’bana Blaq.

The purpose of this event is to bring more awareness to mental health. WAVY’s Lifestyle Reporter Symone Davis sat down with organizer J. Ortiz to learn more.

The Art & Music Awareness exhibit is this Saturday, July 10 at Limitless Avenue from 7-9 p.m.