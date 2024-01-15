PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Swimming is an important life skill to learn no matter where you are, but living in a coastal community, it’s imperative. 757Swim wants to make sure everyone has access to that potentially life-saving lesson, and they’ve come up with a fun way to raise money for the scholarships needed to make it happen.

The “Applause for a Cause” Gala – A Lip Sync Battle- will be held Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Colonial Heritage Club. Tickets can be purchased here. For more on 757Swim’s programs, check out their website.