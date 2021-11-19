PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — HIV is a virus that attacks the human immune system, but there’s no cure for HIV. But there are treatments available and early detection is critical.

Chris Reckling had a chance to get details on an upcoming Virtual HIV Awareness Forum with Dr. Patricia King in today’s Community Connection.

The Virtual HIV Awareness Forum called, “Lets Talk About it” is happening Saturday, December 4th from 9:00 am to Noon. Go to NorfolkLinksInc.org to RSVP and to get more information.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Norfolk Chapter of the Link Incorporated.