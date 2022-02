PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Military Aviation Museum is home to one of the largest private collections of World War I and World War II-era military aircraft in the world.

The museum is all about history and education, and this year they are hosting their Second Annual Student Art Contest. Education Coordinator, Nicole Lutz joined HRS with all the details.

This contest is open to students 1st through 12th grade and the deadline to enter is April 15. More information can be found here.