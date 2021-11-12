Million Bulb Walk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Christmas lights are starting to pop up all around Hampton Roads, but you’ll have a hard time finding more lights in one place than at Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Virginia’s largest botanical garden kicks off its Million Bulb Walk on Friday, November 12!

The Million Bulb Walk is open nightly from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. until January 2nd. Tickets are per person and prices vary. Reserve your tickets online now because there’s limited availability.

For all prices and reservations visit them online NorfolkBotanicalGarden.org.

