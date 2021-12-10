Hampton Holidays

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The weekend is here and it is time to make some plans!

Tomorrow is a perfect day for a lighted boat parade and nobody throws a better boat parade than Hampton. The Media Relations Manager of Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau joined HRS with the details.

Santa will arrive by boat at the Maritime Center at 2:00 p.m. Until then, you can enjoy live music beginning at 4:00 p.m. and the Lighted Boat Parade will begin at 6:00 PM with the awards ceremony to follow.

Hot chocolate, holiday snacks, and adult holiday beverages will be available for purchase inside The Landing Hotel.