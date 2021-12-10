Hampton Holidays

Community Connect
Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The weekend is here and it is time to make some plans!

Tomorrow is a perfect day for a lighted boat parade and nobody throws a better boat parade than Hampton. The Media Relations Manager of Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau joined HRS with the details.

Santa will arrive by boat at the Maritime Center at 2:00 p.m. Until then, you can enjoy live music beginning at 4:00 p.m. and the Lighted Boat Parade will begin at 6:00 PM with the awards ceremony to follow.
Hot chocolate, holiday snacks, and adult holiday beverages will be available for purchase inside The Landing Hotel.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Red Kettle Challenge

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter