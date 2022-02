PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — When you combine the hardships of the pandemic with the rate of inflation, people are struggling now more than ever to make ends meet.

So with several partners, including The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, Greater Grace Church in Portsmouth is hosting a food distribution Saturday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., or until the food runs out.

The distribution will be on the campus of TCC in Portsmouth.