PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Get ready to dive into Filipino cuisine, culture, and entertainment at this weekend’s Fil Fest USA!

It’s certainly going to be a weekend to absorb the Filipino culture just in time for Filipino History Month!

The event is set for Saturday and Sunday, October 2nd and 3rd at Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach!

More information can be found at filfestusa.com.